















































Why get to this village Bhagya Neupane .. See immediately..After doing this to the parents, the village gathered.Gautam Kumar Shah, medical officer at Janakpur Hospital, said the hospital had been referring suspected patients to hospitals in Kathmandu. “We don’t even have masks. No bed has been separated for isolation,” said Shah.Hospitals outside the capital are forced to treat suspected coronavirus-infected patients without using any protective personal equipment. “Three patients were admitted here. As we didn’t have PPE with us, we used apron, gloves and a mask to provide health care to them,” said Jagadish Joshi, consultant physician at Seti Zonal Hospital. Suspected patients were admitted to the hospital and stayed there until it got their laboratory reports.

The hospitals have also been sending blood samples and throat swabs of suspected patients to National Public Health Laboratory as they lack testing kits & equipment. “We don’t have testing kits with us. It is available in Kathmandu only,” said Deebya Raj Mishra, associate professor of pulmonology, critical care and sleep medicine at BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Dharan. The hospital has admitted a suspected coronavirus patient. “We have a rapid response team to attend critical situation. But we don’t have sufficient protective equipment. Hospitals are referring patients to us. We are also receiving enquiries from people returning from coronavirus affected countries. We need PPE,” said Mishra.Throat swab & blood samples from the patients have been sent to National Public Health Laboratory.

Reports will be out tomorrow” said Anup Bastola, spokesperson for Sukraraj Tropical & Infectious Disease Hospital.Mean while Minister of Health & Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal today said preparations were being made to screen every passenger entering or leaving Nepal via Tribhuvan International Airport.

Speaking to media persons Dhakal said more masks would be made available & manpower at the TIA health desk would be increased from tomorrow.The minister also advised people not to organise parties & events with a gathering of large number of people.Kansas, Missouri and Washington DC announced their first cases.In international waters off California, passengers on a cruise ship that was barred from docking in San Francisco after some aboard tested positive for the novel coronavirus did not know on Saturday when they might be able to step ashore.

Trump said on Friday he would prefer the Grand Princess’s 2,400 passengers and 1,100 crew remain out at sea, but that he would let others decide where she should dock.After 19 crew and two passengers out of 46 tested on the Grand Princess were found to have the virus, Pence said the ocean liner will be taken to an unspecified non-commercial port where everyone on board will be tested again, and that those “who need to be quarantined will be quarantined” and those who need medical care will receive it.“It bugs me that my relatives in the Bay Area know what’s going to happen with us before I do,” Elizabeth Aleteanu of Colorado Springs said in an interview conducted via Facebook.She turned 35 on Wednesday in a small, windowless cabin shared with her husband and two young children, where the rocking of the vessel sometimes left her nauseated.

“The cruise director and staff called my phone and sang happy birthday,” she wrote. “They delivered a princess notebook, birthday card, set of dominoes & a flower arrangement to my cabin. I’m not sure that we’re getting off today. It’s a big flower arrangement … makes me think we’ll be on board for a hot minute.”











Related