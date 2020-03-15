















































The proposed video conferencing between the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) nations is anticipated to start on Sunday to discuss the measures to fight the coronavirus.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whereas taking the initiative to take care of the deadly COVID-19, proposed it amongst SAARC nations on Friday, giving an optimistic response to which he welcomed it.

Prime Minister KP Oli will himself take part in the video conference at 5:15 PM according to Dr. Rajan Bhattarai, Foreign Affairs Advisor to the PM. Nepal is the current chair of the SAARC.The SAARC includes eight nations India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal and Afghanistan. All nations, besides Pakistan, responded instantly to the initiative.

However late Friday night time Pakistan additionally agreed to take part in video conferencing.We aim to bring the reality accessible for all & bring the people together for social, economical & political transformation.

