



































What happened to this in Lalitpur? Mother loses daughter up to $ 3 million, bargains at Rs 1 lakh | The victim’s family weeps in the media.According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Nabin Karki the body of the deceased will be handed over to his family after the necessary procedures have been conducted.A blast struck a military graduation parade in Yemen’s southern town of al-Dhalea Yemen’s Security Belt forces said in a tweet on Sunday in an attack witnesses said caused dozens of injuries or deaths.No claim of responsibility was made.

The Security Belt forces are part of a southern separatist front in south Yemen & are backed by the United Arab Emirates in a fight against Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group. Witnesses told Reuters that a blast occurred near a guest platform during the parade & that dozens were injured or killed.

They reported seeing bodies at the scene. Yemen has suffered from almost 5 years of conflict since the Houthi movement ousted President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s government in late 2014.A contested front line runs across al-Dhalea province.It is said province & local governments have yet to plan any programme to facilitate tourists.He informed tourists would be welcomed at Mitranagar Customs of Kailali & Gaddachauki border of Kanchanpur.SP Lokendra Shrestha in Sudurpaschim Traffic Police Office said traffic police would be deployed to welcome tourists in different border areas including Kailali.











Related