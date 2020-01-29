



































What did Santosh say about Pramila taking her son? When my son and daughter get together again.Police have identified the arrestees as Gaurav Gautam (30), Krishna Bahadur Gole (31), and Surya Lama (48), all residents of Hetauda-1 in the district.Acting on a special tip-off, a team of police deployed from Makawanpur DPO, under the command of Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Nabin Bikram Thapa, arrested the trio while they were selling the scales inside the bus park.

Police seized two kilograms and 90 grams of scales from their possession.Meanwhile, the police are preparing to send the trio to Division Forest Office, Hetauda for further investigation and action, informed Superintendent ofPolice Sushil Singh Rathore, chief at Makawanpur DPO.The project draws water from Bhachok River in Besisahar Municipality-10, some six kilometres away from the district headquarters, and collects it in the 830,000-capacity main water tank constructed at Chandidanda and then supplied to consumers in Beshisahar, informed Krishna Kumar Pradhan, chair of the Beshisahar Drinking Water and Cleanliness Consumers’ Committee.

The consumers’ committee is supplying drinking water to 2,775 taps in the area benefitting over 50,000 consumers. The new project will provide relief tothe residents suffering from drinking water shortage after the previous water supply management, which started in 1993, failed to provide adequate water for their consumption.According to Chair Pradhan, the project is supplying 25 litres of water per second and claimed that there will be no water problem for the next 20 years.Preparations are over for the festival to be held at Batase hill from January 24 to 26, shared Nabin Gurung, chairperson of the host organisation, Nagarkot Naldum Tourism Development Committee.

The festival aiming at attracting more tourists to Nagarkot is to be held at an estimated cost of Rs 4.6 million, informed committee’s vice-chair Dhan Bahadur Lama.The festival will have stalls exhibiting food varieties, local agro products, indigenous art and culture, and tourism promotion. There will be cultural & musical performances from 13 noted singers, artists and comedians during the festival.We are always committed to bring the news instantly when it crops out.“There is absolutely no sign of improvement in education, so we are monitoring it closely to make this practice effective,” Gaire added.According to the rural municipality’s employment coordinator Lakshman Joshi, representatives will directly monitor students’ progress and attendance for effective results.

Kali Bahadur Shahi, chair of Jagannath Rural Municipality, said that quality of education is receding due to financial crunch resulting in shortage of teachers. Regarding attendance, Shahi added, “We have asked students to carry attendance card in the morning and take it with them when they leave for the day.”The municipality had mobilised police to send letters ordering the crusher industries — Triveni Roda Dhunga and Bulk Udhyog and Lamjung Crusher and Construction to close after reports of the crushers adversely affecting Besisahar area and its connecting roads became afloat.

In mid-December, District Administration Office (DAO) had ordered both crushers to stop operation after finding them functioning illegally.The crushers had been registered at Cottage and Small Industries Development Committee. However, they have not renewed their registration in the recent years, informed DAO Spokesperson, Assistant Chief District Officer Kajiman Sunar.











Related