

















































China has assured Nepal of necessary support or aid to fight the probability of coronavirus being spread in Nepal.In a letter written to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu asked it Nepal needed any support from China, sources have claimed.The letter mentions if Nepal wants any support and aid, including a medical team, masks or other medical supplies.

It should be noted that the coronavirus initially originated in China.Like wise the letter has also said China is eager to send tourists to Nepal once the country is free from coronavirus fears.It has also assured of expediting the infrastructure development projects in Nepal that have been affected due to coronavirus fear.On the other hand, Nepal India friendship bus service being operated from Dhangadhi to New Delhi India has been closed down as part of the preparedness to a global pandemic coronavirus.

3 buses were operated daily via Gauriphanta checkpoints between Dhangadhi, a far-western city of Nepal, to the Indian capital city New Delhi.Similarly 2 buses traveling via Gauriphanta from Dang to New Delhi have also been halted.Information to this was shared by Sub-Inspector of Police Mahadev Bhatta at Trinagar Police Office.

The bus service was closed since Monday.Mean while Sudur Paschim Transport Pvt’s Chairman Padam Devkota said the transport sector had witnessed the adverse impact of coronavirus fear. The number of passengers for both long and routes has declined sharply.He further said although 17 buses were operated from Dhangadhi to Kathmandu on a daily basis, it declined to 10 now for lack of passengers.

Similarly bus service from Biratnagar to Birgunj, Janakpur, Butwal, Pokhara and other cities are going to be cut down, he added.



