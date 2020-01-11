









































US-Iran tensions have just arrived, such a sensational news, a crisis in the Middle East | America Vs Iran | Aaj Tak.Iran announced Saturday that its military unintentionally shot down the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed earlier this week killing all 176 aboard after the government had repeatedly denied Western accusations that it was responsible.The plane was shot down early Wednesday hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on 2 military bases housing US troops in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of Iranian Gen Qassem Soleimani in an American air strike in Baghdad.

No1 was wounded in the attack on the bases.A military statement carried by state media said the plane was mistaken for a hostile target after it turned toward a sensitive military centre of the Revolutionary Guard.

The military was at its highest level of readiness it said amid the heightened tensions with the United States.“In such a condition because of human error & in a unintentional way the flight was hit the statement said.

It apologised for the disaster & said it would upgrade its systems to prevent such mistakes in the future.It also said those responsible for the strike on the plane would be prosecuted.The jetliner a Boeing 737 operated by Ukrainian International Airlines went down on the outskirts of Tehran shortly after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport.

Iran had denied for several days that a missile caused the crash.

But then the US & Canada citing intelligence said they believed Iran shot down the aircraft.The plane en route to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv was carrying 167 passengers & 9 crew members from several countries including 82 Iranians at least 57 Canadians & 11 Ukrainians according to officials.

The Canadian government had earlier lowered the nation’s death toll from 63.Watch exclusive report regarding this issue right here:











