









































US-Iran tension: China and Russia cause US tension, two power nations uniting.Authorities later brought Soleimani's remains & those of the others killed in the air strike to Iran's holy city of Qom where another massive crowd turned out.The outpouring of grief was an unprecedented honor for a man viewed by Iranians as a national hero for his work leading the Guard's expeditionary Quds Force.

The US blames him for the killing of American troops in Iraq & accused him of plotting new attacks just before his death Friday in a drone strike near Baghdad’s airport.

Soleimani also led forces in Syria backing President Bashar Assad in a long war & he also served as the point man for Iranian proxies in countries like Iraq Lebanon & Yemen.His slaying already has pushed Tehran to abandon the remaining limits of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers as his successor & others vow to take revenge.

In Baghdad the parliament has called for the expulsion of all American troops from Iraqi soil something analysts fear could allow Islamic State militants to mount a comeback.Soleimani’s remains & those of the others killed in the air strike were brought to a central square in Kerman a desert city surrounded by mountains that dates back to the days of the Silk Road where he will be buried later on Tuesday.

Salami praised Soleimani’s exploits & said as a martyr he represented an even greater threat to Iran’s enemies.“We will take revenge.

We will set ablaze where they like” Salami said drawing the cries of death to Israel!Israel is a long time regional foe of Iran.Iran’s parliament mean while passed an urgent bill declaring the US military’s command at the Pentagon in Washington & those acting on its behalf terrorists subject to Iranian sanctions.

The measure appears to mirror a decision by President Donald Trump in April to declare the Revolutionary Guard a terrorist organization.The US Defense Department used the Guard’s designation as a terror organization in the US to support the strike that killed Soleimani.

The decision by Iran's parliament, done by a special procedure to speed the bill to law comes as officials across the country threaten to retaliate for Soleimani's killing.











