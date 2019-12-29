









































Under the direct direction of Minister Nemwang, the streets of the capital, changing the streets of the capital overnight, progress so much in a matter.Works to mend potholes in the Kathmandu Valley’s major roads have been intensified. Minister for Physical Infrastructure & Transport Basanta Kumar Nembang after assuming the office had directed the Department of Roads to restore the damaged roads. According to the Division Road Office Kathmandu works to level up & blacktop are under way at New Baneshwor Old Baneshwor Tinkune, Thapathali, Naxal Bhagawati & Kapan areas.

As said by Department of Roads spokes person Shivahari Sapkota, in the current fiscal year more budget than that of the previous year was allocated for the maintenance of roads.

Around 70% of the budget will be spent for the restoration of national highways & 30% in the local road ways said the Roads Board Nepal.Watch full details along with video right here:











