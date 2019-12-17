



































The Department of Education in Byas Municipality has decided to offer day meal for 75 days to the students of community schools of the municipal areas in Tanahun district.The municipality will provide the day meal to children of Child Development classes & grade I of 75 schools. Chief at the Education Department in the municipality Nagendra Prasad Regmi said the day meal would be provided to children from December 17 to March 13 for 75 days.

He said the day meal would be provided to 1,110 children from Child Development & 721 children from Grade I.“The children will get the day meal = to Rs 15 per day” he added. According to the Department of Education over two million rupees has been allocated for the day meal programme.

Regmi informed that the schools could not offer the day meal to children from grade one to V owing to lack of budget.

The department further informed that the day meal would be provided to children up to grade II from the next academic session.Mayor at Byas Municipality Baikuntha Neupane said the municipality operated the day meal programme to motivate children to attend schools.

Neupane said the day meal programme aimed at regulating students in the schools & preventing the merger of schools.











Related