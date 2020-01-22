



































Himalayan Bank Ltd (HBL), on its 27th anniversary, has announced special discount packages to all its valued clients in more than 75 outlets of Kathmandu, Pokhara and Chitwan.

HBL clients are offered special discount packages of up to 35 per in various hotels, restaurants, clothing/fashion stores, jewellery, healthcare, gadgets and electronics, sportswear, furniture, boutique, cosmetics, eyewear, etcetera, as per a press statement.

To be eligible for the discount package, the person just needs to present the proof (such as debit/credit card, cheque book) that he or she is a client of HBL.The bank is working to extend such facility to its clients through more than 200-plus other outlets across the country.

