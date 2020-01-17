



































The Ministry of Women, Children & Senior Citizens has issued a procedure to provide grant amount through provincial governments to operate model villages for senior citizens & disabled people in all provinces.As per the procedure the ministry shall distribute grant amount to establish & operate a village for senior citizens & disabled persons in 7 provinces in accordance with Section 32 of the Act Relating to rights of Persons with Disabilities-2017.

The MoWCSC shall distribute the grant amount from its annual budget of the current fiscal 2019 20.2 elderly kill time by playing Bagchal at the Bhaktapur Durbar Square on Friday June 23 2017.The government has allocated Rs 17.5 million to the MoWCSC to implement programs to enable senior citizens & persons with disabilities to live in the society independently & with dignity.

“Each province will be provided with grant amount of Rs 2.5 million through its Ministry of Social Development.

The concerned province may contribute to the programme by allocating additional amount from its annual budget” Section four of the procedure reads.It requires provinces to spend the grant amount for land acquisition to establish villages for senior citizens & disabled persons develop housing facilities having safety & health services, provide shelter for helpless children & disabled persons abandoned by family & provide medicines & other necessary assistive materials for senior citizens & disabled persons.The procedure also allows provincial governments to establish & operate the villages in collaboration with social organisations.

“The MoWCSC shall provide grant amount through banking channel.

The concerned Ministry of Social Development shall be responsible to carry out monitoring of the programme on regular basis to ensure that the grant amount is spent in accordance with the approved norms & existing laws” it reads.Concerned provincial ministries have to sent statement of expenditure & monitoring report to the Ministry of Women Children & Senior Citizen.Any person may file a complaint with the MoWCSC regarding the implementation of the programme.

According to the 2011 census about 2% of the total population of the country is living with 1 or other kind of disability.Around 80% of the disabled people in the country are illiterate & 95% are unemployed.Nepal has been witnessing an increase in aging population.











