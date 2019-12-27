









































As the process of electing a new speaker of the House of Representatives begins tomorrow Nepal Communist Party leader & former speaker Subas Nembang is the front-runner to become the next leader of the house while the Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal is likely to bag the post of deputy speaker multiple sources claimed. According to sources the election for the 2 posts will take place on Monday while nominations will be filed on Sunday.

The meeting of the HoR tomorrow will announce the date for the election as per the agenda for tomorrow’s HoR meeting.

The speaker’s post has been vacant since Krishna Bahadur Mahara was arrested on the attempt-to-rape charge. Incumbent Deputy Speaker Shiva Maya Tumbahamphe who represents the NCP is expected to tender her resignation tomorrow according to sources since the ruling party can not stake claim for both the posts as per the constitutional provision that speaker & deputy speaker shall represent different parties.

Tumbahamphe who has also staked claim for the speaker’s post however told that she had not yet decided on her resignation & that the party should first decide.

“I have not been consulted by the party leader ship on the matter” she said.Since the NCP leadership has said it will not give up the post of speaker even as it has to forego the deputy speaker’s post Tumbahamphe’s resignation is a must for the NCP to contest the election.

Even if Tumbahamphe is to be elected speaker she must resign to be eligible to file her nomination. Despite the constitutional provision the NCP had kept the posts of speaker & deputy speaker on the ground that Mahara from former CPN MC & Tumbahamphe from former CPN UML belonged to different parties at the time of their appointment.

The 2 parties later merged to form the NCP.Although NCP Co-chairs KP Sharma Oli & Pushpa Kamal Dahal have not yet taken a decision on the new speaker they are of the view that an experienced person of the likes of Nembang is needed to lead the House in the present context according to sources.“While Nembang has been Oli’s favourite from the beginning the decision has been delayed because Dahal is under pressure get a former CPN-MC leader elected the speaker,” the source said.

"But Nembang is the clear front-runner."











