



















































The reason for losing B is open, running for millions.The Birendranagar Municipality is implementing a project to lay the power cables and telecom cables underground.The Municipality has brought this project to make the city free of power supply and telecom lines crisscrossing the town from one pole to the other, spoiling its beauty.

Deputy Mayor Mohan Maya Dhakal said the project would be completed by coming July.In the first phase, it would be implemented at ward number 6 of the Municipality, the downtown area. The electric poles would be removed and the power supply cables would be installed underground.

Deputy Mayor Mohan Maya Dhakal said the project would be completed by coming July.In the first phase, it would be implemented at ward number 6 of the Municipality, the downtown area. The electric poles would be removed and the power supply cables would be installed underground.

Sixty per cent cost of this Rs 40 million project will be borne by the Municipality while the remaining cost will be funded by the federal government the Municipality's Information Officer, Deepen Subedi said.

Watch full and exclusive video report right here:











