









































The real cause of the divorces of Ramakrishna and Neelam. That has been the case between them.They were paying a monthly rent of Rs 3 million for an 8 storey house in Manamaiju which is double the market rate.

They had rented 9 houses in Kathmandu.They also ordered food from restaurants.But they did not carry much cash with them.

Police have confiscated only 5,436 Chinese Yuan & 43,000 Cambodian riel from them.

However, they were in possession of top-up cards of Nepal Telecom & Ncell worth Rs 48,850.

Police have also confiscated 528 laptops & desktop computers 747 mobile phones with sim cards & additional 327 sim cards from the houses they were living in.“We believe they were involved in illegal money transfer business as well” a high-level police source told on condition of anonymity on the sidelines of the press conference.

As police have not been able to confirm illegal activities performed by the arrested Chinese they have charged them of committing social offence & have remanded them to police custody for 5 days.A large number of those arrested are not in possession of their passports.

So far police have confiscated passports of 67 Chinese nationals who have valid tourist visas.Police have no clue on the visa status of others & whether they flew to Nepal or used land routes.











