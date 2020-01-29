



































2 youths who were reported missing from Ghyangphedi in Nuwakot district for ten days have been found dead at a gorge in Dupcheshwor Rural Municipality-1, on Monday.The 2 youths heading to Gosaikunda were reported missing from Ghyangphedi-1 in Dupcheshwor Rural Municipality since January 17.

According to Dupcheshwor Rural Municipality Chair Yobindra Singh Tamang, two trekkers — Wangdel Sherpa, 21, of Melamchi in Sindhupalchok district and Japan Tamang, 19, of Gokarneshwor Municipality-8 in Kathmandu — were found buried under snow at a gorge, 40 metres apart from each other.

The rural municipality deployed a search team consisting of local guide Lal Bahadur Tamang and hotelier Antare Tamang found the bodies around 11:45 am today.“We are trying to bring a helicopter in the area and handover their bodies to their families. However, due to unfavourable weather condition, the chopper failed to land in the area,” Chairman Tamang lamented.

As the news came to fore, we have deployed a police team from Kharani-based Area Police Office to the area, said District Police Office, Nuwakot Spokesperson, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajesh Thapa.Due to extreme cold and heavy snowfall, police are finding difficulty in reaching the site which is 77 kilometres away from Bidur, district headquarters of Nuwakot, DSP Thapa added.











Related