

















































In fact, the last four years turned out to be a blend of hot and cold in the party. When the last general convention took place, the then Prime Minister Sushil Koirala was occupied with his responsibilities as the constitution was just promulgated and the economic blockade was about to end.The party’s national responsibility as a leading democratic party had to play a pivotal role in the successful enforcement of the newly-promulgated constitution.We had to smoothen the nation’s bilateral relationship with neighbors and friendly nations.Mean while under the Sher Bahadur Deuba’s premiership, the party fulfilled all the formal obligations it had to fulfill for the nation.Taken it in view, under Deuba’s premiership, the NC-led government accomplished the task of conducting elections, both at local levels and at the national level. Mainstreaming the Madhesh-based party was not possible without the NC-led government.

Due to his aptitude and the candid expression that he makes in and out of the parliament, lawmaker Thapa’s craze has increasingly flared up within the party because of which his role in the upcoming general convention has been seen with inquisitiveness.In a conversation with Khabarhub, Thapa talked on a wide range of issues, including politics, COVID-19, government’s performance, among others. Excerpts:It’s already four years since the Nepali Congress had its general convention. How do you evaluate the party’s first 4 years?

That was I would say, proved to be fatal to the party. The silent supporters, who as gentlemen had been loyal to NC ideals and were the key assets as well, were dismayed at our decisions.Looking back at the road traveled then, we feel there are some other serious errors. We could not retain our organizational structure. There are various factors playing for our poor show in the election, but one of the key factors was our inability to maintain organizational intactness.

Despite the poor representation in the parliament, we have now shown that NC accomplishes any major responsibility the people and the time assigned to it. At the cost of defeat in the last election, we never took ourselves away from our accountability and our responsibility.We have still time to realize the weaknesses and recuperate for the next term. We are currently analyzing our strengths and weaknesses. The public has great support and expectation from the Nepali Congress.

To recall we did not hesitate to applaud the feats like holding the convention of various sister organizations. But sadly, the organizations which held the conventions have also failed to feel energized. If you talk about our priority in the party, it obviously goes to holding the general convention as scheduled.How optimistic are you about the leadership’s commitment to holding general convention within February 2021?

In 2 years we got an opportunity to show people what we could do and what others have done. By the next two and a half years, we will have regained our strength and glory back.There are instances of NC central members boycotting the party’s central working committee meetings. What is your observation?I have to go back to Sushil Koirala’s tenure when Sher Bahadur raised several issues criticizing the party leadership for failing to lead the party as per the party statute. Deuba criticized Koirala for failing to act rationally and justifiably. Moreover, he also came down heavily on the party leadership for favoring a small interest group, among others.

Later Deuba pledged to change all the negativity. However, after the convention, he overlooked all his promises and agendas. He, too, was circled by a coterie and failed to deliver as promised. Now, when the central leadership fails to abstain from petty selfish groups; it is obvious that there is disgruntlement within the sister organizations, local, provincial or central levels.For a democratic party like ours, taking part in election was very important. Our party underwent the poorest-ever performance in the last election, or let’s say, the election results showed us at the weakest-ever position in our history. Our journey rearward started with our coalition with the Maoist in Chitwan’s local election.



