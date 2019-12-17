



































Factions led by senior NC leader Ramchandra Paudel & Krishna Prasad Sitaula had united to boycott the CWC meeting after NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba turned down Paudel’s proposal that the party devise a calendar for the national convention & include it in the agenda for discussion in the ongoing CWC. However, talks between NC Vice-president Bimalendra Nidhi & Prakash Man Singh held this morning at Singh’s home at Chaksibari made a breakthrough as the 2 sides agreed to reach a package understanding on four aforementioned issues & finalise them in the next CWC slated for Wednesday on the basis of consensus.

Talking to medias, Nidhi said the 2 sides reached an unwritten agreement this morning where by the tenure of the existing CWC, set to expire in mid-March would be extended until mid-March 2021.

“We also agreed to announce a date for the national convention to be held before mid-March 2021 said Nidhi.He said the 2 sides also agreed to devise a calendar for the national convention which would include works such as holding conventions of the party’s committees in districts provinces electoral constituencies & issuance of active membership.Although it’s still not clear whether the calendar for the national convention will be presented in the ongoing CWC a leader close to Deuba said chances of the calendar being presented in the ongoing meeting were higher.

The Nidhi-Singh meet also agreed on Deuba’s proposal to increase the number of party departments from 28 to 41.

“The only remaining issues although mostly sorted out are those related to NSU constitution & extension of Tarun Dal’s tenure” said Nidhi.

“We’ll hold another round of talks tomorrow & finalise a package understanding on all the 4 issues before concluding them in Wednesday’s CWC on the basis of consensus.”A leader close to Paudel confirmed the gentleman’s agreement between the 2 sides.

“Differences on national convention calendar have been sorted out but crucial issues of department formation, NSU constitution & Tarun Dal tenure extension remain to be resolved” the leader told medias.

“Nonetheless, the 2 sides have agreed to resolve these issues on the basis of consensus.”The 2 sides however have yet to reach understanding on the exact date of the national convention with the Paudel camp proposing mid-December 2020 & Deuba camp proposing early March 2021.

Because of differences over the four issues between the establishment faction led by Deuba & the rival faction led by Ramchandra Paudel the party’s central working committee meeting had to be postponed thrice Thursday Sunday & today.











