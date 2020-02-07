



































A man who had reached BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences in Dharan for treatment was referred to National Epidemiology and Disease Control Division, Teku, Kathmandu, yesterday, on the suspicion that he was infected with coronavirus.As per sources, a resident of Dharan-11 had reached the hospital for treatment after suffering from high fever and pain in his throat last evening.

“A migrant worker based in South Korea, he had returned home five days ago and was admitted in the emergency ward with complaints of high fever and throat pain for the past three days,” said BPKIHS Emergency ward In-charge Dr Gyanendra Malla, adding, the patient was taken to Kathmandu in the night itself, doubting he had been infected with corona virus.

The hospital, as precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the virus, if any case turns up for treatment, has constituted a separate coronavirus rapid response team. The 12-member team is headed by the hospital Director Dr Gauri Shankar Sah.Though the virus hasn’t been reported so far in the east the hospital had formed the rapid response team as precautionary step, sources said.

“As patients from as far as Janakpur and Indian state of Bihar come here for treatment, we can’t totally rule out suspected cases coming to the hospital for treatment, hence the formation of the team,” said director Dr Sah.We highly evaluate & provide comprehensive reporting & commentary on the politics, business, culture, travel, fashion, sports & education of Nepal in an attractive & elegant manner.

Our online site is a medium to reunite the Nepalese people residing in every nook & corner of the world at any places.We are always committed to bring the news instantly when it crops out.We are a team of dedicated, vibrant, professional, experienced & energetic people putting our efforts to set new dawn in the field of online journalism.exclusive vedio.











Related