









































The first case of coronavirus contraction in Nepal reported today.The first case of coronavirus contraction in the country has now been confirmed.Health Ministry officials have confirmed that throat swab and blood samples of the infected that had been sent to a World Health Organisation lab in Hong

Kong for further tests have tested positive.

The patient doesn’t have any symptoms now according to the Ministry of Health & Population.The 32 year-old Nepali student had recently returned from the Chinese city of Wuhan which it is believed is where the disease first originated in.

Sukraraj Tropical & Infectious Disease Hospital admitted him on January 13 on receiving complaints of respiratory problems & inflammation in the throat.He had also complained of mild fever around 10 days ago.

“Since he had returned from Wuhan & had shown symptoms of severe acute respiratory illness he was initially kept in an isolation ward in the hospital for further tests as Wuhan had recently witnessed outbreak of pneumonia” said Dr Anup Bastola consultant tropical medicine at STIDH.As the disease was spreading in Asian countries Nepali doctors had warned the outbreak could affect Nepalis as well.

Around that time the 32 year-old visited STIDH with symptoms akin to pneumonia that had spread in China.The outbreak of pneumonia in China is believed to have been caused by a new strain of corona virus.













