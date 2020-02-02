















































The big thunderbolt hit China recently, while 8 countries, including the United States, were pushing against Coronadoubting he had been infected with corona virus.

The hospital, as precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the virus, if any case turns up for treatment, has constituted a separate coronavirus rapid response team. The 12-member team is headed by the hospital Director Dr Gauri Shankar Sah.Though the virus hasn’t been reported so far in the east the hospital had formed the rapid response team as precautionary step, sources said.The health workers have advised the patients to avoid direct contact with others. The students had shown symptoms like vomiting and high fever at the beginning.According to Chief of the District Hospital in Bajura, Dr Rupchandra BK, they would closely observe the situation.

In Hong Kong, with five confirmed cases, the city’s leader Carrie Lam said flights and high speed rail trips between the city and Wuhan will be halted.Schools in Hong Kong that are currently on Lunar New Year holidays will remain closed until Feb. 17.Chinese media reported on Sunday that Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park will be closed from Jan. 26. Shanghai Disneyland, which expected 100,000 visitors daily through the Lunar New Year holidays, has already closed.

The newly identified coronavirus has created alarm because there are still many unknowns surrounding it, such as how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads between people. It can cause pneumonia, which has been deadly in some cases.The virus, believed to have originated late last year in a seafood market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan that was illegally selling wildlife, has spread to Chinese cities including Beijing and Shanghai, as well as the United States, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Australia, France and Canada.The World Health Organisation this week stopped short of calling the outbreak a global health emergency, but some health experts question whether China can continue to contain the epidemic.

On Sunday, China confirmed 1,975 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus as of January 25, while the death toll from the virus has risen to 56, state broadcaster CCTV reported.The outbreak has prompted widening curbs on movements within China, with Wuhan, a city of 11 million, on virtual lockdown, with transports links all-but severed except for emergency vehicles.

Health authorities in Beijing urged people not to shake hands but instead salute using a traditional cupped-hand gesture. The advice was sent in a text message that went out to mobile phone users in the city on Sunday morning.We are always committed to bring the news instantly when it crops out.We highly evaluate & provide comprehensive reporting & commentary on the politics, business, culture, travel, fashion, sports & education of Nepal in an attractive & elegant manner.Watch exclusive report along with full video report right here:











Related