



































Talking about Ranjana, who threatened the neighbor why this happened again.Indian authorities stepped up security in major cities on Friday & suspended mobile data services in some places in an effort to maintain order ahead of protests planned against a new citizenship law.At least 25 people have been killed in protests across the country since the law seen as discriminatory toward Muslims was adopted on December 11.The back lash against the law pushed through parliament by the Hindu-nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the biggest challenge he has faced since he was first elected in 2014.

Violence peaked last Friday when police clashed with protesters in several cities after weekly Muslim congregational prayers especially in India’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh.With more protests expected this week the Uttar Pradesh administration banned mobile internet services in many parts of the state including in the provincial capital Lucknow the state government said.

In the Uttar Pradesh city of Meerut about 90 km from New Delhi nearly 3,000 police were deployed four times more than last Friday the city’s police chief told Reuters.At least 5 people were killed in the city last Friday. A Reuters witness saw a riot control vehicle with a tear gas cannon mounted on its roof.

A vehicle carrying a water cannon was stationed near by as several police men in riot gear kept watch.











