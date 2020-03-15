















































Surprisingly the Nepalese army's Axon against the world: Tent overtaking work overnight.Prime Minister KP Oli will himself take part in the video conference at 5:15 PM according to Dr. Rajan Bhattarai, Foreign Affairs Advisor to the PM. Nepal is the current chair of the SAARC.The SAARC includes eight nations India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal and Afghanistan. All nations, besides Pakistan, responded instantly to the initiative.The spread of COVID-19 in China has slowed dramatically, according to the National Health Commission. After reporting thousands of new cases per day only a month ago, the commission said Saturday that there were 13 new deaths and just 11 new cases, including people who recently arrived in China from other affected countries like Italy.A total of 156,536 have been affected across the globe.Mean while Spain locked down its 46 million citizens and France ordered the closing of just about everything the rest of the world loves about it — the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, the cafes and restaurants — as governments took increasingly desperate measures to put more space between people and contain the coronavirus.There are at least 2,816 cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States, according to the state and local health agencies, governments and the U.S.Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CNN reported.In Britain, the death toll nearly doubled from the day before to 21, and the number of people infected rose to over 1,100. Ireland had 90 confirmed cases & 1 death as of Friday.Greece's infection total approached 230 with three deaths, and police there arrested 45 shopkeepers Saturday for violating a ban on operations.











