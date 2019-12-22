



































Suddenly stressful Nepal-India border in Kailali, India stopped construction of Nepali embankment !!The westerly wind is expected to cause light rain fall across the country according to the Meteorological Forecasting Division of Department of Hydrology & Meteorology.The weather is expected to remain generally cloudy in the western region central & eastern hilly regions & partly cloudy in the rest of the country with chances of light rain at 1 or 2 areas of the hilly regions the department said in its weather bulletin. There are chances of light to moderate snow fall at some areas of the high mountainous region it added.

Likewise, it will remain partly to generally cloudy through out the country tonight.

