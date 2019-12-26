



































Such compulsion led to the divorce of Ramakrishna Dhakal. Duration of the eclipse will be of 2 hours & 50 minutes in Kathmandu, 2 hours & 43 minutes in Mahendranagar & 2 hours & 53 minutes in Bhadrapur.The board said the percentage of the eclipse on the Sun in Kathmandu & Mahendranagar would be 39 while its percentage on the Sun in Bhadrapur will be 36.BP Koirala Memorial Planetarium Observatory & Science Museum Development Board has made arrangement for viewing the solar eclipse with the help of telescope from 8:00 am today. Executive Director of the board Dr Sanat Kumar Sharma said arrangement has been made for general public to observe the solar eclipse through a telescope.

