









































Sukraraj Tropical & Infectious Disease Hospital admitted him on January 13 on receiving complaints of respiratory problems & inflammation in the throat.He had also complained of mild fever around 10 days ago.

"Since he had returned from Wuhan & had shown symptoms of severe acute respiratory illness he was initially kept in an isolation ward in the hospital for further tests as Wuhan had recently witnessed outbreak of pneumonia" said Dr Anup Bastola consultant tropical medicine at STIDH.As the disease was spreading in Asian countries Nepali doctors had warned the outbreak could affect Nepalis as well.Kong for further tests have tested positive.The first case of coronavirus contraction in the country has now been confirmed.Health Ministry officials have confirmed that throat swab and blood samples of the infected that had been sent to a World Health Organisation lab in Hong













