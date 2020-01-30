









































Such a directive was recently issued by Chinese President Xi, a foreigner crying in China.Earlier in 2016, the government had adopted a policy to substitute Indian LPG ferrying gas bullets with Nepali ones and encouraged Nepali private sector to acquire their own LPG bullets. Moreover, the government had provided 66 per cent waiver on customs duty to the private sector on the import of gas bullets.Consequently, Nepali gas bottlers had placed orders for gas bullets in India. Though hundreds of LPG bullets were manufactured in India, Nepali gas bottlers were unable to enter into the fuel-ferrying business following the refusal of the Indian authorities to issue the non-explosive certificate, a mandatory document for bottlers to collect cooking gas from Indian gas refineries.

This long-pending issue regarding issuance of non-explosive certificate to Nepali gas-ferrying bullets was still unresolved at the Nepal-India joint working group meeting on petroleum issues.Indian government still seems to be reluctant in allowing Nepali liquefied petroleum gas bullets to ferry gas from Indian gas refineries to Nepal.Though Nepal had raised the issue regarding allowing Nepali entrepreneurs to operate their gas bullets to ferry LPG from India to Nepal in a recent meeting of the Nepal-India joint working group on petroleum, the Indian side urged Nepal to bring the issue through Nepal’s Embassy in India.Shiva Ghimire, former president of Nepal LP Gas Industry Association, opined that the inability to take up the issue regarding operation of Nepali LPG bullets strongly with Indian government pointed at government’s weakness. “A number of gas bottlers have already lost millions of rupees they had invested for manufacturing their own LPG bullets.”“The Ministry of Finance has already decided to release Rs three billion to MoPIT for the purpose,” informed Baskota.With the objective of promoting electric vehicles for public transportation, the government in July last year had provided Rs three billion to Sajha Yatayat for procurement of 300 electric buses. The government had asked the company to purchase these buses within mid-November.

However, Sajha had been saying that to procure 300 electric buses within mid-November from India and China without government-to-government agreement was not possible and failed to initiate the procurement process of the buses within the given time.











