



































Nepal-India joint border survey team started an on-field assessment of the border pillars in Kailali & Kanchanpur districts on Friday.Chief of the joint team Survey Department Officer Janak Bahadur Bhandari informed that 2 separate teams will inspect the border pillars between Khakraula in eastern Kailali & Brahmadev in Kanchanpur.

The decision for the survey was approved in a joint meeting held in Tanakpur, India last week.

The decision for the survey was approved in a joint meeting held in Tanakpur, India last week.

The meeting decided to carry out the field visit & take local residents' opinion on disputed areas.

