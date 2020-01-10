









































Shadow Q, Hari Chau, after running away from the keys, she runs away to catch the children! Just look at the police before …The Supreme Court in a case filed by organisations working in the field of labour migration has as questioned the alarming deaths of Nepali migrant workers & issued an order of mandamus against line government authorities.In the case filed by Law & Policy Forum for Social Justice & Pourakhi Nepal the SC has released a full text of its verdict on Deaths of Nepali Migrant Workers in various destination countries.

According to statistics around 1,000 Nepali migrant workers declared healthy by medical test report in Nepal have suffered death in destination countries each year.

97% of such deaths have occurred in the Gulf region.

Cardiac arrest is found to be the most common cause of death.In other cases the deaths are either said to be normal or the cause is unidentified.

In majority of case post mortem is not carried out citing natural causes.

Due to this reason actual cause of death cannot be identified & family of the deceased migrant workers are also deprived of accidental insurance facilities.The apex court has issued the order of mandamus against the Ministry of Labour Employment & Social Security of the Nepal Government Department of Foreign Employment & Foreign Employment Promotion Board to take steps for the minimisation of risk of migrant workers’ death.Advocates Kedar Dahal, Barun Ghimire, Anurag Devkota, Hari Phuyal (now Judge at Supreme Court), & Milan Rai (now Judge at High Court), represented the case & litigated before the Supreme Court.











Related