









































Santosh Dai’s departure to Saudi, both of them left Angle and wept.A campaign has been launched to completely control tobacco-related products in the State-1.

The Ministry of Social Development of state-1 has launched the campaign.At a programme organised by the office of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers of State-1, here today, Chief Minister Sherdhan Rai inaugurated the campaign after reading a slogan written in a banner—”Let’s choose healthy life, not tobacco products.”According to the Ministry, the sale and use of tobacco products would be completely controlled in the state within April 11 under the campaign.The sale of tobacco-related products has been banned around 100 meters of the government offices and this rule would be brought into practice at educational institutions, hospitals and public areas inside Biratnagar Metropolitan city within February 12, said Mayor Bhim ParajuliTwo patients suspected of coronavirus infection, admitted at Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, Teku, were discharged from the hospital today. The patients were discharged after the coronavirus test reports provided by the National Public Health Laboratory t rned out negative, according to the hospital.

However a woman suspected of coronavirus infection is under observation in the isolation ward of the hospital. “The woman is under observation of our medical team. Her medical reports are likely to arrive tomorrow,” said a hospital source. According to a press release from the Epidemiology and Disease Control Division, only one person has been confirmed with the disease till date in the country. “No additional cases have been confirmed,” reads the statement signed by Dr Bibek Kumar Lal, director of EDCD under the Department of Health Services.















