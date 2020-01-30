



































The detailed project report of the first Nepal China 80 kilometre-long Galchhi-Rasuwagadhi-Kyirong 400 kVA high-voltage cross-border transmission line, which has been planned with an aim to transmit country’s surplus energy to the northern neighbour, is about to be completed.As per an agreement signed between Nepal and China in 2017, the joint technical team and consultants are conducting the DPR works for the project.

The transmission line will extend from Galchhi in Nepal to Shigatse in China, which is also route of much-hyped Kathmandu-Kyirong electric railway. Only 80 km out of estimated 800-km length of transmission line lies within Nepali territory. The Nepali portion of the power line will stretch from Galchhi in Dhading district to Rasuwagadhi on the border with China in the north.

Komalnath Atreya, head of the project, informed that the project is currently analysing the ‘load flow test’ before finalising the DPR of the project.The load flow is basically done for the power flow through a transmission line and the transmission line performance between the sending and receiving ends.

“After we complete the load flow test, we will be able to complete the DPR of the transmission line project which has the capacity to transmit up to 5,000 megawatts of electricity,” he said, adding that currently the project is analysing the flow of electricity through a software called Nepal Power System.The Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, on May 8, 2018, had unveiled a plan and had set a target to generate 3,000 megawatts of electricity with in 3 years & connect it to the national grid.

Likewise the energy ministry had also stated that it would generate 5,000 MW of energy within 5 years & 15,000 MW of electricity with in 10 years.

The government has plans to export the electricity to India, Bangladesh and China in the future. As per this plan, the government has expedited the works to begin negotiations with the neighbouring countries.In January, 2018, the government had forwarded the initial feasibility report of the cross-border transmission line to China.

The government had proposed this project to China through Ministry of Finance with expectations of potential Chinese financing under its Belt and Road Initiative.Nepal Electricity Authority and State Grid of China in 2017 had agreed to jointly prepare the DPR. This will be Nepal’s first cross-border transmission line with China. Nepal has cross-border transmission line connectivity with India at 11 locations.











