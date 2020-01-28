









































Santosh Dai flies abroad to raise children, says foreign daughter not living with stepmother.Gandaki Provincial Assembly member Rajiv Gurung aka Deepak Manange, who was arrested on the charge of manhandling All Nepal Football Association (ANFA), Kaski President Milan Gurung, waled out of jail today posting a bail of Rs 6,000.

Chief District Officer of Kaski, Ramesh Kumar KC, made the decision to release lawmaker Deepak Manange after he posted the bail amount today.The District Police Office, Kaski, filed a case against lawmaker Manange under ‘misbehaviour’ of Criminal (Code) Act, 2017, clause 118, at the District Administration Office (DPO) through government attorney today itself.

As per the new provision in Muluki Ain, if convicted PA member Mananage would be sent to jail for a year or fined Rs 10,000 or both.Lawmaker Gurung had misbehaved with ANFA Kaski President Milan Gurung accusing him of not taking good care of Laligurans Youth Club coming to take part in CM Football tournament in Pokhara, on January 21.

Milan Gurung filed a first information report (FIR) against Manange at the DPO next day. DPO, Kaski, remanded Deepak Manange to two days custody on Friday after he was arrested a day before.

Lawmakers speaking during special hours of Provincial Assembly meeting said Rajiv Gurung’s behaviour has degraded parliamentary system in the country.Main opposition party Nepali Congress lawmaker Bindu Kumar Thapa urged the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) to take action against Manange as it is an inappropriate behaviour from the people representatives in public places.

Likewise, Samajwadi Party state member Hari Saran Acharya vented ire against CPN leader Deepak Manange for turning football ground into a battlefield.Similarly, High Court Pokhara today extended Milan Gurung’s, who was arrested on the basis of banking fraud, remand till Thursday.Om Gaura Hotel owner Hari Bhakta Acharya had filed a case against Milan Gurung when a cheque issued by ANFA Kaski to clear hotel bills of a team accommodating in his hotel during Under-18 South Asian Football Federation Championship in 2018 bounced.

According to Registrar of High Court Krishna Prasad Paudel, a commercial bench of justices Vinod Mohan Acharya and Subash Paudel made a decision to remand Gurung to 7 days in custody from the date of his arrest today.

Milan is the treasurer of the CM Cup Football Tournament Organising Committee. He was elected ANFA Kaski chairperson two years ago. He is the vice-chair of All Nepal Football Association, Gandaki Province chapter.Sudurpaschim Province Chief Minister Trilochan Bhatta said government employees should get their children enrolled at government schools.He said this while speaking at the foundation-laying programme of Nijamati Karmachari Bidhyalaya being constructed by Sudurpaschim Provincial government.The school is being constructed at Bagneti of Dipayal Silgadi municipality-4 of the district.

The chief minister expressed his displeasure saying employees, who were drawing their salary from the state treasury were admitting their children at private schools. He said data of government employees throughout Sudurpaschim Province, who have enrolled their children at private schools was being collected.

Chief Minister Bhatta, on the occasion, stressed the need to abolish chhaupadi practice from society.Those adopting this harmful social practice should be socially boycotted, he said.

Stating that federalism had opened the door to development, he claimed the Provincial government was working to address the needs of the people. Chief Minister Bhatta also suggested that people should monitor works carried out by the government.

The two storeyed school building to be constructed will have six rooms. Its estimated construction cost is Rs 23.9 million. Construction of the building will be completed by December 2021.

















