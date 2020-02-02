



































The frequent arrival of a leopard in a settlement nearby a forest area at Bhumlu Rural Municipality in Kavrepalanchwok has left the locals in constant fear of deadly attack.The leopard for the past few days had continued to enter the sheds and attack livestock.Locals are in fear of being attacked by the wild animal at any time. They are preparing to consult with people’s representatives to seek police help.

Ward chair Motilal Tamang said the locals have been urged to remain alert to the possibility of danger. “We, people’s representatives, are planning to sit for a meeting to find preventive measures against the probability of wildlife attacks,” he said.We aim to bring the reality accessible for all & bring the people together for social, economical & political transformation.

We are always committed to bring the news instantly when it crops out.

We highly evaluate & provide comprehensive reporting & commentary on the politics, business, culture, travel, fashion, sports & education of Nepal in an attractive & elegant manner.











Related