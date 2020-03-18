Rupa and Krishna Oli did this … Luck Neupane has arrived!Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has called its secretariat meeting on Wednesday at a time when political activities, mass meetings, public functions have been suspended over the coronavirus.Party Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal called the secretariat meeting after he met with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli yesterday.

The meeting is taking place at Baluwatar at 4 pm today.It is learnt that the meeting will discuss the mobilization of the cadres to create awareness against the COVID-19.“The meeting will discuss the mobilization of cadres to create awareness about the COVID-19 and the government’s preparations to deal with the novel virus in case it spreads in the country,” said Surya Thapa, press adviser to the Prime Minster.On the other hand, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has suspended its regular flight service to Kuala Lumpur due to fear of coronavirus.

The National flag carrier stalled its Kuala Lumpur flight service after the Malaysia government put a ban on the entry of foreigners into its country to combat the fast-spreading coronavirus.NAC in a statement said the Kuala Lumpur flight services will remain stalled until further notice staring March 17.

Similarly private airlines company Himalayan Airlines has also suspended its Kuala Lumpur flight services until March 31.The international airline companies operating flights to and from TIA have cut the number of flights significantly after the global spread of coronavirus infection.

