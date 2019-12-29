









































Ranujan’s father’s mother, mother-in-law of the gaveli, was stopped early in the morning.At least 50 people have died in Bangladesh as cold weather continues to sweep across the country heath officials said.The country’s lowest temperature this year was recorded at 4.5 degrees Celsius early on Sunday in Tetulia a border town in Bangladesh’s north the weather office said.At least 17 people died of acute respiratory infection & 33 from diarrhea & other diseases across Bangladesh from November 1 to December 28 said Ayesha Akhter a senior official of the government’s health directorate.

Hospitals have been crowded with people suffering from cold-related illnesses such as influenza dehydration & pneumonia said Ayesha Akhter she said.Those on low incomes particularly laborers are the worst affected by the cold weather because they lack clothes while many others especially children & the elderly people are prone to diseases such as pneumonia Akhter said.

The weather office said the cold snap accompanied by chilly winds & dense fog week was likely to continue for few more days. Thick fog forced authorities to divert several flights & delay others aviation officials said.











Related