



































Ranjana’s statement to the court is such .. | After being released on bail, it did not appear before the court Rabi Ranjana | chitwan.Axiata Investments & Ncell moved the international dispute settlement court in April after Large Tax payers Office asked Ncell to foot the capital gains tax bill of Rs 62.63 billion on Ncell buyout deal.

At that time Ncell had already paid Rs 23.57 billion to the government but tax authorities were exerting pressure on the company to settle outstanding tax liability of Rs 39.06 billion immediately.

Since then the company has moved the Supreme Court & out standing tax liability has been reduced to Rs 22.4 billion.Although a part of the outstanding tax has already been paid Axiata & Ncell have been saying that the act of imposing CGT in connection with the Ncell buy out deal contravenes Nepal’s international law obligations under the 1993 Nepal-UK Bilateral Investment Treaty.

“This means Axiata & Ncell are not happy that the CGT has been imposed on buyers & not sellers which is against the global practice.”

This is the reason for moving the international court.Axiata & d Ncell have appointed Albert Jan van den Berg a Dutch national to represent them at the international court.Nepal was previously asked to appoint its own lawyer.

But it did not do so.So, in accordance with Article 38 of the ICSID Convention the chairman of the administrative council of the ICSID appointed Paul Friedland a US citizen to represent Nepal in the legal case says the ICSID website.“This indifferent attitude towards appointing the lawyer has made Nepal’s position very weak” said Dahal.

But the Large Tax payers Office is not worried.“The lawsuit refers to provisions in the 1993 Nepal-UK Bilateral Investment Treaty.

But that treaty only covers issues related to investment whereas the issue raised by Axiata & Ncell in the international court is related to taxation” said Jhalak Ram Adhikari chief tax administrator at the LTO.

“International courts can not intervene in taxation affairs of a sovereign country.So, we will follow the Supreme Court’s order to collect taxes from Ncell.”











Related