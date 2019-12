While NC Vice-president Bimalendra Nidhi represented the establishment faction led by NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba the rival faction led by senior leader Ramchandra Paudel was represented by Prakash Man Singh Hriday Ram Thani & Dilendra Prasad Badu in the talks.

The talks held at Singh’s residence at Chaksibari began at around 5:30pm & lasted for around 2 hours.As per the developments so far Deuba camp will have the leadership in both the NSU & Tarun Dal.

In the to be-formed committees of the sister wings, Deuba & Paudel camps will have representation based on the ratio of their representation in the previous working committees.Talking with online medias Nidhi said although they did not discuss exact percentage of representation they would ensure both the sides got respectable shares.The 2 sides however have yet to reach an agreement on the number of office bearers in the NSU & Tarun Dal.

They are discussing prospects of having either 1 office bearer for 1 post or multiple office bearers for single post.

“The issue of office bearers in Tarun Dal is almost agreed but that in the NSU remains to be resolved” said Nidhi.The 2 sides have decided to meet again tomorrow morning at Chaksibari after briefing today’s development to their respective leaderships.“We, including Sitaula, will meet tomorrow morning at Paudel’s residence while Nidhi will also brief his group before sitting for a concluding meeting at Chaksibari” Badu told.“UK is a good market for Nepali products & we intend to expand trade relationship with the country.The 2 countries will soon ink a pact on double taxation avoidance on goods” said Minister Khatiwada adding that the government will facilitate trade & investment to & from the UK.He also apprised Pollitt on Nepal’s development agendas state of country’s economy improved tax & revenue administration & the country’s trade status with the international market.He also mentioned that tourism, hydropower & roads sectors in Nepal had high investment potential & urged the British government to help Nepal enhance its trade sector.On the occasion Finance Minister Khatiwada also urged the UK government to help Nepal promote its tourism in the UK & increase the inflow of tourists from the United Kingdom.

Mean while Ambassador Pollitt said that her priority during her tenure would be to further enhance bilateral & trade relationship between Nepal & the UK.











