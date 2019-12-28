









































The meeting of the HoR tomorrow will announce the date for the election as per the agenda for tomorrow's HoR meeting.

The speaker’s post has been vacant since Krishna Bahadur Mahara was arrested on the attempt-to-rape charge. Incumbent Deputy Speaker Shiva Maya Tumbahamphe who represents the NCP is expected to tender her resignation tomorrow according to sources since the ruling party can not stake claim for both the posts as per the constitutional provision that speaker & deputy speaker shall represent different parties.

Tumbahamphe who has also staked claim for the speaker’s post however told that she had not yet decided on her resignation & that the party should first decide.

“I have not been consulted by the party leader ship on the matter” she said.Since the NCP leadership has said it will not give up the post of speaker even as it has to forego the deputy speaker’s post Tumbahamphe’s resignation is a must for the NCP to contest the election.Violence peaked last Friday when police clashed with protesters in several cities after weekly Muslim congregational prayers especially in India’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh.With more protests expected this week the Uttar Pradesh administration banned mobile internet services in many parts of the state including in the provincial capital Lucknow the state government said.

In the Uttar Pradesh city of Meerut about 90 km from New Delhi nearly 3,000 police were deployed four times more than last Friday the city’s police chief told Reuters.At least 5 people were killed in the city last Friday. A Reuters witness saw a riot control vehicle with a tear gas cannon mounted on its roof.“Besides Indian vehicles vehicles from other countries also arrive here so what do we really want to suggest by singling out Indian vehicles & banning them?” he asked.According to Chief District Officer Ramesh KC the ban will be lifted once the traffic police are ready to manage the congestion resulting from influx of foreign vehicles.

The council has requested Indian visitors to cooperate with the temporary provision & urged them to use local vehicles.The controversial decision has even prompted Indian media to cover the news.

Pokhara Tourism Council Chairperson Chiranjivi Pokharel defended the decision citing the positive effects the decision would have on the local business of travel agencies entrepreneurs & cabbies.











