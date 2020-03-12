















































Ramesh Kharel, I have come to end corruption, clapping and hooting rain!A girl 15 kidnapped on Wednesday afternoon from Dhanusha has been rescued from Katari of Udayapur on Thursday.A team of Nepal Police and Armed Nepal Police (AFP) jointly rescued Karina Moktan from Khalikhola of Katari Municipality this afternoon, police said.Mean while police have arrested 13 people, including 8 men and 5 women, suspected to be cadres of the outlawed Biplav-faction, for their involvement in the abduction.

DIG of the AFP, Pravin Kumar Shrestha informed that they have confiscated three Chinese pistols, 9 bullets, one hand-grenade and one pressure cooker bomb from the kidnappers.On the other hand, The Bhaktapur Municipality has asked all hospitals inside the municipality to set up isolation wards in view of possible outbreak of corona virus.

The municipality has dispatched letters to Bhaktapur Cancer Hospital, Bhaktapur Hospital, Dr Iwamura Memorial Hospital, Martyr Dharmabhakta Human Organ Transplant Centre, Siddhi Memorial Women and Children Hospital and Public Health Centre to set up isolation wards, according to Mayor Sunil Prajapati.We aim to bring the reality accessible for all & bring the people together for social, economical & political transformation.

