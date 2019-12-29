Daily News

A blast struck a military graduation parade in Yemen's southern town of al-Dhalea Yemen's Security Belt forces said in a tweet on Sunday in an attack witnesses said caused dozens of injuries or deaths.No claim of responsibility was made.
The Security Belt forces are part of a southern separatist front in south Yemen & are backed by the United Arab Emirates in a fight against Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group. Witnesses told Reuters that a blast occurred near a guest platform during the parade & that dozens were injured or killed.
They reported seeing bodies at the scene. Yemen has suffered from almost 5 years of conflict since the Houthi movement ousted President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s government in late 2014.
The coup drew military intervention in 2015 by a Saudi led coalition which includes the UAE trying to restore Hadi’s internationally recognized government.The town of al-Dhalea is controlled by southern separatist forces.
It lies on the main south-to-north road linking the southern port of Aden controlled by Hadi’s government to the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa.
A contested front line runs across al-Dhalea province.