



































A blast struck a military graduation parade in Yemen's southern town of al-Dhalea Yemen's Security Belt forces said in a tweet on Sunday in an attack witnesses said caused dozens of injuries or deaths.No claim of responsibility was made.

The Security Belt forces are part of a southern separatist front in south Yemen & are backed by the United Arab Emirates in a fight against Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group. Witnesses told Reuters that a blast occurred near a guest platform during the parade & that dozens were injured or killed.

They reported seeing bodies at the scene. Yemen has suffered from almost 5 years of conflict since the Houthi movement ousted President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s government in late 2014.

The coup drew military intervention in 2015 by a Saudi led coalition which includes the UAE trying to restore Hadi’s internationally recognized government.The town of al-Dhalea is controlled by southern separatist forces.

It lies on the main south-to-north road linking the southern port of Aden controlled by Hadi’s government to the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa.

A contested front line runs across al-Dhalea province.











