



































Police used gunfire on Indian crime, planning such a scare in Nepal.Qassem Soleimani the head of Iran’s elite Quds military force & 1 of the most powerful figures in the Islamic Republic was killed early Friday in an air strike in Baghdad.

Thousands of people have mourned him in both Iraq & Iran.The Iranian government says it will no longer abide by key terms of the 2015 nuclear deal lifting restrictions on centrifuges uranium enrichment & more.

President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the deal in 2018.The Iraqi Parliament approved a resolution calling on the government to expel some 5,000 U.S. troops from the country.

President Trump said “we are not leaving unless they pay us for an air base in Iraq.Mr. Trump says his administration “may discuss” releasing the intelligence that led to the strike on Soleimani.

Mr. Trump tweeted Saturday that the U.S. would target 52 Iranian sites if Iran retaliates for the strike.The White House sent a formal notification to Congress about the airstrike as required by the War Powers Act.

Law makers are divided over the strike with Republicans applauding Mr. Trump’s action & Democrats warning about the possible repercussions.Kindly watch this full news along with video right here:











Related