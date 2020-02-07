





































Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City is to initiate health and nursing services in 18 community schools, as per the decision taken on Wednesday.The contract to bring such service into practice was signed jointly by Social Security Division of the Department of Health Services, Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City & associated schools.

Coordinator of the School Health Coordination Committee, Sushila Mishra, informed that the programme would appoint a staff nurse in each school who would teach the students about reproductive health, sanitation and menstruation.Chief of Dhangadhi Sub Metropolitan City, Nripa Bahadur Wada said that the programme would be added to other schools too.

The programme, which includes 18 schools in the first phase, will gradually facilitate other schools located in the area.

On the other hand, Two patients suspected of coronavirus infection, admitted at Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, Teku, were discharged from the hospital today. The patients were discharged after the coronavirus test reports provided by the National Public Health Laboratory turned out negative, according to the hospital.

However a woman suspected of coronavirus infection is under observation in the isolation ward of the hospital. “The woman is under observation of our medical team. Her medical reports are likely to arrive tomorrow,” said a hospital source. According to a press release from the Epidemiology and Disease Control Division, only one person has been confirmed with the disease till date in the country. “No additional cases have been confirmed,” reads the statement signed by Dr Bibek Kumar Lal, director of EDCD under the Department of Health Services.











