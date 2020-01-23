



































Parmila’s association was suresh because when Suresh Pariyar arrived at the house, his wife lost everything.The archaeological finding was made more than 2 decades ago following which a team of the Department of Archaeology of Nepal had made an initial study at the initiative of Rautahat Constituency 3 Provincial Assembly member & Nepal Communist Party Province 2 chair Prabhu Sah.Ever since the temple structure was found with a shivalinga locals have built a temple to house the shivalinga & have been conducting puja here regularly.

According to Maulapur Municipality Mayor Rinadevi Sah, the team of British archaeologists came to Nepal at Prabhu Sah’s initiative.Immediately after the NCP nominated Sapkota as candidate for speaker, NC Spokesperson Bishwa Prakash Sharma wondered in a tweet whether the Parliament was a platform to grant immunity to those facing criminal cases.

However, a meeting of the NC parliamentary party’s working committee this morning decided not to contest election. The NC stated that the ruling NCP had a comfortable majority in the Parliament and the speaker’s post demanded a neutral incumbent.“Since the speaker is someone who needs to play the role of a neutral coordinator taking along all parties together, we decided not to contest,” said NC Whip Pushpa Bhusal.Byun said she had sex reassignment surgery in Thailand in November after suffering depression over her sexual identity for an extended period. She said in early 2019 she had the top score in an official assessment of tank driving skills among her battalion staff sergeants.Speaking at the same news conference, rights activist Lim Tae-hoon said he will fight alongside Byun and others to transform what he called “our savage military.”

Lim, the leader of the Seoul-based Center for Military Human Rights, took issue with the army’s legal justification for discharging Byun. “I can’t resist feeling wretched at the military’s vulgar mindset as they determined that the lack of a male genital is a physical disability,” he said.Nine people in China have died.

“I urge citizens not to go to Hubei province, Wuhan city if not necessary,” Chan said in a news conference.According to Maulapur Municipality Mayor Rinadevi Sah, the team of British archaeologists came to Nepal at Prabhu Sah’s initiative.













Related