OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Now Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.4 Update With Google Live Captions, Camera Improvements: Report

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 phones are now reportedly receiving a new update bringing a host of optimisations and improvements. The latest OxygenOS 10.5.4 update for both the phones comes just days after the official unveiling. Very few people have the phones in their hands, and all those who pre-ordered the OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro, will be treated with this update as soon as they set up their phones. The devices have launched in the US and UK (as well as a few European regions) for now, and India availability is expected to be revealed by the end of this month.

9to5Google reports that the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are getting this new OxygenOS 10.5.4 update. The changelog suggests that it brings Google Live captions support and full support for the Bullets Wireless Z earbuds as well. The update is still based on the March Android security patch, but it optimises fingerprint unlock experience when unlocking the device.

Detailing the changelog a bit further, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro update brings improved system stability, improved icon display in status bar, and improved back gesture experience. As mentioned, the update enables OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z to integrate with Dolby Atmos for better sound quality. It also adds a new double-tap feature to wake up the lock screen in ambient display mode or off-screen condition.

The OxygenOS 10.5.4 update also adds a new OnePlus Tips & Support section in Settings which will detail all the new features and answers to common issues. The Google Live Captions feature will be able to detect speech in media and automatically generate captions. This feature can be accessed at Settings > System > Accessibility > Live Caption. As for camera improvements, the update optimises the camera’s shooting experience and improved stability, and also optimises the animation effect and improved interaction experience. There is a new video filter feature that has also been added to the app. The latest update adds contact notes info for incoming calls and optimises network data transmission performance and stability.

Lastly, the update adds the ability to wake up the voice assistant of your choice just by long-pressing the power button. To enable this, head to Settings > Buttons & gestures > Press and hold the power button >Choose the app you want to activate.

If you are one of the few that own the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro, head to the Settings menu to check for an update manually.