OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8, Bullets Z Wireless Price in India Revealed

OnePlus 8 Prp price in India has been revealed, alongside the prices for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z headphones. The OnePlus 8 has a starting price of Rs. 41,999, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro starting price is Rs. 54,999. These prices are much lower than the prices of the two smartphones in the US, where OnePlus 8 starts at $699 (roughly Rs. 53,000) and the OnePlus 8 Pro starts at $899 (roughly Rs. 68,000). However, it’s important to note here that OnePlus 8’s 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant has not been launched in other markets, and that could explain the difference in starting prices between the US and India. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z price in India is Rs. 1,999.

These prices were first revealed via OnePlus’ Red Cable Club forum and then confirmed by OnePlus India in an emailed statement. The OnePlus 8 base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage has been priced at Rs. 41,999 and this is exclusive to Amazon India. The middle variant of OnePlus 8 with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage has been priced at Rs. 44,999, and the top variant of the OnePlus 8 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage has been priced at Rs. 49,999. These two variants will be available “across all online and offline channels”, OnePlus said, which means Amazon India, OnePlus India website, and presumably the OnePlus experience store and Croma.

OnePlus 8 price in India was revealed via its Red Cable Club forum

The OnePlus 8 Pro 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 54,999 and the 12GB RAM, 256GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 59,999. OnePlus 8 Pro will be available via Amazon India and offline stores.

Is OnePlus 8 still really a ‘flagship killer’? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.