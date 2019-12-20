



































An international court has directed the Nepal government not to impose capital gains tax on Ncell buyout deal for the time being a decision that could bring the process of collecting Rs 22.4 billion from the largest private telecom company to a grinding halt.The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes today issued an interim order directing the government including the Inland Revenue Department & Large Tax payers office not to take any steps to enforce its decision to collect Rs 22.4 billion in outstanding capital gains tax including interest & penalties from the sale of Ncell by Telia Sonera Norway to Axiata UK.

Axiata had acquired 80% stake in Ncell for $ 1.4 billion in April 2016.

The interim order was issued on the basis of arbitration proceedings initiated by Axiata Investments & Ncell against the Nepal government.“The ICSID Convention is not clear on whether interim measures will have binding effect. But previous tribunals have made provisional measures binding for parties involved in ICSID cases” said Semanta Dahal a lawyer who has been closely following the case.

This indicates the government may have to suspend its plan to collect outstanding taxes from Ncell.It is not known when the US-based court will issue a final order in the case.

“If the final verdict is issued in line with today’s order the Nepal government will not only be barred from collecting outstanding capital gains tax but will have to reimburse whatever capital gains tax it has collected from Ncell in the past” said Dahal.The final verdict issued by an international arbitration court according to Dahal will be binding for the Nepal government & failure to enforce it may prompt the court to seize & auction Nepal’s assets abroad to compensate the plaintiff.











