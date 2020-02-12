















































New update from Lalitpur! External post mortem report, has the sinner ever done so? Lalitpur Update.The virus has been named after the death toll from it crossed 1,000. Tens of thousands of people have been already infected.Meanwhile Dr Ghebreyesus called on the world to fight the new virus as aggressively as possible.

The virus itself has been designated SARS-CoV-2 by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses.Researchers have been calling for an official name to avoid confusion and stigmatization of any group or country.We are a team of dedicated, vibrant, professional, experienced & energetic people putting our efforts to set new dawn in the field of online journalism.

We aim to bring the reality accessible for all & bring the people together for social, economical & political transformation.A 16-member team is leaving for the ABC on Wednesday. Four trainers – one Nepali, two Germans and on Italian – will provide training on skiing sports.Earlier, the Academy had organized skiing related activities at Rolwaling, Kalinchowk of Dolakha, Simikot of Humla, Putha Himchuli of Dolpa, Mera Peak of Solukhumbu, Kangla Glacier of Manag.

The skiing is getting popular in Nepal day by day of late.On Sunday, Australia’s News Corp reported that a new search could be mounted, possibly this year, based on new evidence that it said showed the plane could have ended up in an area adjacent to the previous search area in the Indian Ocean.News Corp reported that U.S. exploration firm Ocean Infinity was in discussions with the Malaysian government to mount a new search on a no find no fee basis.Ward chair of the Metropolitan City, Bishnu Raj Mahato, said that the street would be brought into operation after a food festival from February 13.The ‘Umbrella Street’ has been constructed for the first time in Nepal targeting the tourists. Umbrella Street is constructed at the bank of rivers and seas to attract tourists.He said, “It has been constructed for the first time in Nepal as per the concept of Thailand and Mauritius’s walking street, umbrella street, trekking route and biological route.”Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai today said Nepal would attract over 10 million tourists a year after the completion of all international airports in the country.

Inaugurating the Shreemad Bhagwat Saptaha Birat Gyan Mahayagya organised by Byas Kshetra Shiv Panchayan Development Fund in Tanahun, Minister Bhattarai said the country would receive more than 10 million foreign tourists after the completion of international airports in Nijgadh, Pokhara, and Lumbini.











Related