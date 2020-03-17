













































Nepal’s Concern for China: When writing this letter, China asks for an answer, when will I send a medical team with masks and medicines?The death toll from coronavirus has reached three as the deadly virus has spread to 15 states in India.According to Indian media, 64-year-old man died in the course of treatment at a Mumbai-based hospital in India.2 people had died due to coronavirus as of Monday evening as the COVID-19 is continuing its march across India, Maharashtra State being the worst hit.

According to reports, as many as 128 people have been infected with the coronavirus as of Tuesday morning.Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has taken up self-quarantine in Trivandrum, Kerala on the suspicion of coronavirus.Doctors have already collected his throat swab but the results is awaited.

“The situation is evolving rapidly. We need to immediately scale up all efforts to prevent the virus from infecting more people,” said Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia Region.8 of the 11 countries of WHO South-East Asia Region have confirmed cases of COVID-19. While Thailand has 177 confirmed cases, Indonesia 134, India 125, Sri Lanka 19, Maldives 13, Bangladesh 5, Nepal and Bhutan one each. These numbers are increasing quickly.“More clusters of virus transmission are being confirmed. While this is an indication of alert and effective surveillance, it also puts the spotlight on the need for more aggressive and whole of society’s efforts to prevent further spread of COVID-19. We clearly need to do more, and urgently,” the Regional Director said.

Looking at the numbers, some countries are clearly heading towards community transmission of COVID-19, the Regional Director said, adding this should bestbe prevented.Of critical importance are continued efforts to detect, test, treat, isolate and trace contacts.











Related