



































These organisations urged the ruling Nepal Communist Party to reconsider Sapkota's candidacy.NCP should reconsider Sapkota's nomination as speaker of the Parliament until there is thorough & independent investigation the organisations said.Sapkota has been accused of involvement in the abduction & murder of Arjun Lama in 2005 in Kavre.

The case is a subject of proceedings before the Supreme Court of Nepal.“Nepal authorities should not appoint to high office people under investigation for human rights abuses when they could interfere with investigation” said Audrey Oettli programme manager at TRIAL International.“Such appointments are yet another illustration of the government’s unwillingness to demonstrate basic commitment to holding perpetrators of conflict-era rights abuses accountable.”The decision for the survey was approved in a joint meeting held in Tanakpur, India last week.

The meeting decided to carry out the field visit & take local residents' opinion on disputed areas.

We are always committed to bring the news instantly when it crops out.An official at Planning and Monitoring Section of the MoFAGA said a circular was issued to the local levels to carry out the responsibilities assigned to the chief administrative officers in coordination with the concerned assistant CDOs. Secretariat of the Health Tax Fund, under the Ministry of Health and Population, had written to MoFAGA to facilitate efforts to enforce the anti-tobacco provisions last week.Despite legal provisions in place, the ban on smoking in public places and advertisement of tobacco products in the form of wall painting and posters remains ineffective.

The act also bars smoking in public places.Earlier, the authorities in association with police had started cracking down on those smoking in public places in Kathmandu valley and other districts, but the move fizzled out.According to Mayor of Badimalika Municipality Padam Baduwa, the campaigners have been gathering and sharing about the ill practice to make people aware of it. He added that they have been going from one house to the next and talking to locals because destroying the chhau sheds alone won’t solve the problem, rather the practice must be totally discouraged.

Likewise in Budhiganga Municipality has been spreading awareness against the practice and about use of sanitary pads, said mayor of the municipality, Deepak Bikram Shah.













