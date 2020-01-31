









































Rajiv Dhungana of Sunsari has been appointed the central president of Nepal Student Union (NSU), which represents the main opposition Nepali Congress (NC).NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba nominated Dhungana to the post and also constituted the NSU central ad-hoc working committee today. Deuba nominated Dhungana as per the decision of the party's central working committee meeting on February 13, 2019.

Dhungana had joined student politics as the NSU district president in 1991. He has served as NSU central member, treasurer, and vice-president prior to this.Similarly, Deuba nominated Manoj Baidya of Kathmandu and Maheshwari Kunwar of Palpa as the general-secretary of the ad-hoc committee, said chief secretary at the party office, Krishna Prasad Poudel.

The ad-hoc committee has been assigned the responsibility of conducting the 12th central convention of NSU within six months from today.It is stated that office-bearers and members on the ad-hoc committee cannot stand as candidates for the election to be held in NSU’s forthcoming 12th general convention. The party office stated that the remaining office-bearers and members of the NSU ad-hoc committee would be nominated at the earliest.We aim to bring the reality accessible for all & bring the people together for social, economical & political transformation.

