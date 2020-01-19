





































Genuine Madrid midfielder Casemiro delivered an exhibition deserving of a top striker by scoring twice in a 2-1 win for Zinedine Zidane’s side over Sevilla

on Saturday that took them top of La Liga for in any event 24 hours.

Sevilla, be that as it may, were left raging by the choice to preclude a first-half header from Luuk de Jong from a corner after a VAR survey of a test by

midfielder Nemanja Gudelj on Real safeguard Eder Militao.

Brazilian Casemiro, at first sent as a holding midfielder, broke the halt in the 57th moment with an ice-cool dinked finish after a back-heel

from Serbian forward Luka Jovic discharged him in the region.

Sevilla leveled in the 64th with a twisted exertion from Dutch striker De Jong which was permitted to stand despite the fact that the ball had ricocheted off the elbow

of forward Munir El Haddadi in the development.

With Real missing various key players including Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos, Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard, it tumbled to Casemiro to drag them back

in front minutes after De Jong’s leveler, with a transcending header.

The success agreed with his position first in the standings on 43 focuses after 20 games, three in front of champions Barcelona who have Granada on Sunday.

Sevilla remained in fourth spot on 35 focuses after a troubled come back to the Santiago Bernabeu for mentor Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked by Real in October

2018 after a hopeless residency succeeding Zidane.

The mentor responded angrily to the choice to preclude De Jong’s objective for the tangle among Gudelj and Militao and could be seen saying “this is disgraceful”

as he strolled down the passage at halftime.

“I can’t see how they could decide out that objective, there is no explanation by any stretch of the imagination, for me it was an immense mistake,” he said.

“Furious AND OUTRAGED”

Sevilla’s wearing executive Monchi likewise didn’t keep down in his analysis of the official.

“It’s the sort of thing you see constantly, and I will not break down the game after that since that minute was critical and it’s foolish to attempt to give any

examination after an objective like that was precluded. I’m furious and shocked,” he told columnists.

“In the event that they had precluded our other objective, I would have gone down to the pitch and requested my players to leave.”









